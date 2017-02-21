Jury convicts teen who killed friend,...

Jury convicts teen who killed friend, took selfie with dying boy

Thursday Feb 16

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A jury has found a teenager guilty of third-degree murder after he was accused of shooting another teen in the face and then posing for a selfie with the dying boy.

