10 Commandments moved from public school to Catholic school

A Ten Commandments monument will be moved from a western Pennsylvania high school to a Catholic grade school due to an atheist's lawsuit. The New Kensington-Arnold School District earlier this week agreed to pay $164,000 in legal fees to settle the suit by the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

