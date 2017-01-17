Local elected officials hold call, meeting opposing prison closure
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greensburg prison inmate dies on the way to the... (Mar '08)
|Jan 10
|Tcaam
|60
|supervalu
|Dec '16
|Outsider
|2
|Stone and Company! (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|David
|10
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Free healthcare at charity clinic in Greensburg... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Save Seniors
|2
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ...
|Sep '16
|penn
|1
|Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|poordave
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC