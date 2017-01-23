Critics' Picks, Jan. 19-25

Wednesday Jan 18

19 Mr. Roboto Project plays host to the Frigid Friends Tour , featuring several groups ranging from melodic emo to heavier and more straightforward pop-punk. Bad Case of Big Mouth is a trio from New Jersey that infuses pop and metal with uptempo rock percussion.

