West Penn Power updates completed reliability projects
GREENSBURG – West Penn Power said Monday it is completing work on $17 million of electrical system projects as part of its 2016 Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, a multi-year program specifically designed to help reduce the number and duration of potential power outages experienced by the company's 720,000 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|supervalu
|Dec 1
|Outsider
|2
|Stone and Company! (Feb '10)
|Nov 29
|David
|10
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Free healthcare at charity clinic in Greensburg... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Save Seniors
|2
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ...
|Sep '16
|penn
|1
|Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|poordave
|7
|Phillip McKenzie was assaulted (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|J town kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC