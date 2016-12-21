Teen accused of escaping detention center, leading police on chase ina
An 18-year-old is accused of escaping a juvenile detention facility, stealing a pickup truck and leading police on a 9-mile chase in Westmoreland County. Officials said Kasaon Murphy took off from Adelphoi Village in Latrobe on Tuesday.
