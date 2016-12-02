Family 'sick' in wake of killings at a home in Pennsylvania community
Pittsburgh: David Remaley said he had a "sick feeling" when he saw TV news video of police vehicles blocking the road to his son's home in rural Pennsylvania. It was noon on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|supervalu
|Dec 1
|Outsider
|2
|Stone and Company! (Feb '10)
|Nov 29
|David
|10
|Old Jeannette (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|Monica
|44
|Free healthcare at charity clinic in Greensburg... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|Save Seniors
|2
|Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ...
|Sep '16
|penn
|1
|Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|poordave
|7
|Phillip McKenzie was assaulted (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|J town kid
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greensburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC