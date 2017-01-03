Body of man struck by freight train f...

Body of man struck by freight train found in Greensburg

Friday Dec 23 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police say the body of a man struck and killed by a freight train in western Pennsylvania has been found along railroad tracks in Westmoreland County. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports emergency responders found the victim's remains shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday about 100 yards away from the PNC Train Station at Greensburg.

Greensburg, PA

