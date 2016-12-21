Award Winners from Westminster Colleg...

Award Winners from Westminster College's Environmental Symposium Announced

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Westminster College

Nearly 200 attendees gathered at Westminster College's 9th Environmental Symposium on Dec. 1 in McKelvey Campus Center . The symposium highlighted the research, projects, service work and environmental themed artwork of students from five regional colleges and universities and Wilmington Area High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westminster College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
supervalu Dec 1 Outsider 2
Stone and Company! (Feb '10) Nov 29 David 10
Old Jeannette (Aug '06) Oct '16 Monica 44
Free healthcare at charity clinic in Greensburg... (Aug '15) Sep '16 Save Seniors 2
News Notorious Westmoreland County bicyclist jailed ... Sep '16 penn 1
News Westmoreland County bicyclist will remain jaile... (Aug '15) Sep '16 poordave 7
Phillip McKenzie was assaulted (Jul '12) Aug '16 J town kid 11
See all Greensburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensburg Forum Now

Greensburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Greensburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC