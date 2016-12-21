Anonymous donor puts $10,000 check in...
A donor who wishes to remain anonymous dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in western Pennsylvania. Vanessa Fullwood, the co-commander of the Greensburg Salvation Army, tells the Tribune-Review she found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.
