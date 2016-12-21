Foundation accepts $10K gift for green energy projects
The Shepherd University Foundation accepted a $10,000 gift from Scott Electric, a regional wholesale electrical distributor based out of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The gift is designated for unrestricted use with a preference for campus projects that utilize green energy or require restorative maintenance.
