Telangana techie, celebrating birthday, killed in road accident in US
A software engineer from Telangana was killed in a car accident on Sunday while driving home to Greensboro, North Carolina, after picknicking at Sutton Lake, West Virginia, with his family, reported Telugus Today. Pothnak Pradeep, his wife Kathika and their friends had driven to the lake to celebrate his birthday and were returning when the car reportedly lost control, flipped over and fell into a ravine.
