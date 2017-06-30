News 55 mins ago 8:36 p.m.Don't miss out on your share of the battery settlement

GREENSBORO, N.C. There's a class action lawsuit settlement that we almost guarantee you qualify for part of the payout. If you want your piece of the $45 million settlement against battery makers for claims of price fixing, here's the deal: You had to have lived in the United States between 2000 to 2011 and bought one of these types of products new from the store: a laptop, cell phone, tablet digital camera, camcorder or cordless power tool.

