How Liberal Portland BecameAmerica's Most Politically Violent City

On a cloudy day in early November 1979, a caravan of Nazi and Ku Klux Klan members careened into Greensboro, North Carolina, winding toward a local Communist Workers' Party protest that had gathered in the city to march against the state's white supremacists. The communists, wearing berets and hard hats, spotted the fleet and taunted the new arrivals with chants of "Death to the Klan!" The KKK convoy slowed, and stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.