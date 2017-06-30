Features 13 mins ago 8:09 a.m.One tan...

Features 13 mins ago 8:09 a.m.One tank trips across the Carolinas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Looking for a fun activity for the whole family this summer but don't want to shell out a ton of cash? These destinations across the Carolinas could be exactly what you need, and the best part is you can get there on just one tank of gas. Some of these hidden gems offer a great look at the history of the Carolinas, fun activities for everyone, and will help you create those special memories that will last a lifetime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10) Fri Ali McCartney 2
News Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant Jul 1 Quirky 30
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10) Jun 27 Billy27 13
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#... Jun 22 seems simple 4
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jun 18 Leon Coleman 16
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,354,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC