Criminal Practice a " Sentencing Judge Looked to Unrelated Factors
U.S. v. Concha No. 15-4760, June 26, 2017; USDC at Greensboro, N.C. 4th Cir. Holding: When ruling on the government's proposal that defendant receive a sentence reduction under USSG A 5K1.1 for his substantial assistance after his arrest with 43 kilos of cocaine hidden in his ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Ali McCartney
|2
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|30
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC