Children in Foster Care in NC Surpasses 11,000 - " Children's Home Society Intensifies Response
A steadily rising number of children in foster care broke the 11,000 mark in May 2017, the highest level in 10-years... GREENSBORO, NC, USA, July 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2017, a steadily rising number of children in foster care broke the 11,000 mark, the highest level in 10 years and a nearly 28 percent increase over the last five years. In response to the increasing needs of children in North Carolina, Children's Home Society is implementing an aggressive four-year strategic plan and realignment that will allow it to double the number of adoptions completed and the number of children served by family finding and enhanced foster care to permanency programs.
