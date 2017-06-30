Celebrating 60 years of wedding bliss
Mr. Hinson retired from the U.S. Navy in March 1984, after 26 years of service. He also retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company in Greensboro, N.C. as a power plant supervisor in April 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Ali McCartney
|2
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|30
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC