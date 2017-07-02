After Warped Tour's Wilmington Date Falls Apart, the Unofficial...
Warp '17 Detour Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m.-midnight, $25-$30 Motorco Music Hall, Durham If you stroll down to Fullsteam or Surf Club for a Fourth of July beer on Tuesday, you might look around and find yourself wondering, "Since when is there a Hot Topic on Rigsbee Avenue?" There isn't one, but there will be an invasion of six bands from Warped Tour , the mall-punk festival that has been skating around the country on sneaker money for twenty-two summers. Warp '17 Detour at Motorco serves as an unofficial, last-minute substitute for the Warped Tour date in Wilmington, which fell apart after the festival and the city failed to reach an agreement.
