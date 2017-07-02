After Warped Tour's Wilmington Date F...

After Warped Tour's Wilmington Date Falls Apart, the Unofficial...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Independent Weekly

Warp '17 Detour Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m.-midnight, $25-$30 Motorco Music Hall, Durham If you stroll down to Fullsteam or Surf Club for a Fourth of July beer on Tuesday, you might look around and find yourself wondering, "Since when is there a Hot Topic on Rigsbee Avenue?" There isn't one, but there will be an invasion of six bands from Warped Tour , the mall-punk festival that has been skating around the country on sneaker money for twenty-two summers. Warp '17 Detour at Motorco serves as an unofficial, last-minute substitute for the Warped Tour date in Wilmington, which fell apart after the festival and the city failed to reach an agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10) Fri Ali McCartney 2
News Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant Jul 1 Quirky 30
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10) Jun 27 Billy27 13
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#... Jun 22 seems simple 4
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jun 18 Leon Coleman 16
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,354,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC