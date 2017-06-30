The bipartisan calm in Congressa swamp of partisanship
Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., left, N.C. A&T State University student Nasya Blackwell, Johnson C. Smith University student Dariana Reid, center, and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., right, speak on Capitol Hill. Blackwell and Reid are summer interns in a program created by Adams and Walker designed to expose students to what it's like working in Democratic and Republican congressional offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Ali McCartney
|2
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|30
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC