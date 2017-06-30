There are on the The Daily Caller story from Friday Jun 30, titled Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A church in North Carolina has sheltered an illegal immigrant and her children, shielding her from arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Friday. Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro, N.C. began protecting Minerva Cisneros Garcia from deportation Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem Journal .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.