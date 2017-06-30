Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
There are 30 comments on the The Daily Caller story from Friday Jun 30, titled Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
A church in North Carolina has sheltered an illegal immigrant and her children, shielding her from arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Friday. Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro, N.C. began protecting Minerva Cisneros Garcia from deportation Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem Journal .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
#1 Saturday Jul 1
according to the first paragraph this church is committing a federal felony,time to step things up,church or not when you are breaking the law you need to be charged arrested when found guilty. time to stop giving these so called leaders a stay out of jail card. 5 years in prison is the max for each illegal alien they are shielding time to enforce the law
these church leaders think laws do not apply to them when the are just criminals waiting for laws to be enforced
#2 Saturday Jul 1
Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal alien.
Spend the rest of her life in a church.
#3 Saturday Jul 1
Branch Davidians comes to mind. The government didn't mind killing American citizen men, women, and children when they were in their own church.
#4 Saturday Jul 1
Not for harboring individuals who committed misdemeanors.
#5 Saturday Jul 1
shielding those who committed misdemeanors is a federal felony which can carry 5 years for each illegal alien they are shielding, making those leaders criminals in need of prison. another 5 if they are proven to conspired to do so as well.
#6 Saturday Jul 1
Maybe it's time to tax the churches... especially them Christian churches
#7 Saturday Jul 1
The Republican party is responsible for allowing churches to intervene and influence goverment in spite of separation of church and state.
Ironically, conservatives are ok with this so long as it fits their narrative but when a church goes against their bigoted policies, it becomes a problem.
Typical hypocrittes
#8 Saturday Jul 1
Or Vicky and Samuel Weaver, killed by FBI goons in 1992 during the infamous Ruby Ridge Standoff.
#9 Saturday Jul 1
What code and section is that information located, or are you taking someone elseselse's word that's trur?
#10 Saturday Jul 1
Republicans in Congress are overreaching and will do anything to circumvent the United States Constitution for an edge at the ballot box
#11 Saturday Jul 1
Without immigrant labor and enginunity the United States economic growth will never exceed 2% quarterly. As the birthrate continues to decline the production output withers also.
#12 Saturday Jul 1
nonsense,we do not need illegal aliens nor do we need to import legal immigrants to grow the popluation,citizens have less kids do to knowing the unfair unneeded imported competition makes for less career ops . we have more than enough people and have no reason to import poverty meaning any who come here and do not fully support themselves without reaching for handouts.
#13 Saturday Jul 1
Too bad you were not there.
#14 Saturday Jul 1
You are 100% correct and their followers should all be rounded up and sent to gas xhambers.
#15 Saturday Jul 1
First of all being in the USA without permission is a civil infraction. It only becomes a misdemeanor or felony if they've been deported multiple times so for you to "assume" it's a misdemeanor is moot and only demonstrates your bias and bigotry to this issue.
#16 Saturday Jul 1
had to break the law inorder to get here illegally,no matter your twisted thinking they did not pop up out of thin air.
look up the law,the max penalty for illegal reentry is up to 20 years and can be done the first time,weakness is why the max is not used.
you hatred for the law is the problem,just look it up and see for yourself what the law says or keep taking the word of the dishonest who support illegals.
#17 Saturday Jul 1
i was wrong it seems to have been changed, have to commit 3 misdemeanors or felony
http://www.alllaw.com/articles/nolo/us-immigr... thing is it takes more than that to get deported these days,so if you get deported you have to have done major crimes.
#18 Saturday Jul 1
So you're ok with paying over 50k a year to jail an illegal alien for 20 years?
So do you have a million bucks to hold one illegal for 20 years in jail ?
If so then pay up.
#19 Saturday Jul 1
There's no doubt that those who were deported once come back multiple times. I'm all for jailing the offenders.
However, a few years in jail seems readable. After all these people come here to work and to send money home. Even 5 years in jail would be detrimental to the family relying on them to send money home.
It's a real pumishmwnt.
I also feel that catch and release doesn't work either.
#20 Saturday Jul 1
White Rico
gives himself favorable judgeits with all of his multiple characters.
He is dark ugly and has an inferiroity complex. He manipulates the judgeits to favor himself.
Why? The judgeits give the impression that he is very smart and very popular. Nothing could be further from the truth.
hahhahahahahahahahahahahahaha
