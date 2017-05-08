UMO graduate Alexis McNeil leaves no stone unturned

Alexis McNeil of Bowie Maryland will graduate from the University of Mount Olive on May 6. Throughout her four years attending the institution, the psychology major immersed herself in every possible opportunity at the institution, and made many wonderful memories along the way. McNeil has been a star track athlete, currently holding the university records in the 60m dash , 100m dash and 200m dash .

