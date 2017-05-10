The NC legislature's curious anti-uni...

The NC legislature's curious anti-union project

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The last major effort to repeal North Carolina's anti-union right-to-work law occurred in 1949, so you can see the urgency of the legislature in moving this year to enshrine the law in the state Constitution. Can't be too careful, you know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) Mon Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr 21 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar '17 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar '17 Rod Knox 2
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC