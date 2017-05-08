Speaker tells adult graduates they ca...

Speaker tells adult graduates they can bring change

Friday May 5

PHOTO BY DAVID IRVINE/Dispatch staff Students file into the Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center for the Adult High School Diploma and High School Equivalency Diploma graduation ceremony on Thursday. PHOTO BY DAVID IRVINE/Dispatch staff Student Spencer Bojan Boyd, speaking at the Vance-Granville Community College Adult High School Diploma and High School Equivalency Diploma graduation ceremony on Thursday, describes the hardships he overcame and tells his fellow students, "Yes, you can."

