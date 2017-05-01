SECU Hosts Scholars' Day Pilot for Foundation "People Helping People" Scholarship Winners

Twenty-three State Employees' Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients gathered this past Saturday on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to take part in a Scholars' Day pilot program hosted by SECU staff. The participants, who received their scholarships in 2013-2016, were invited for a day of personal and professional development involving educational sessions, personal finance activities, career exploration, networking and local community service. Members of SECU and SECU Foundation's Board of Directors were also on hand, including Foundation Board Chair Jim Johnson, who welcomed attendees.

