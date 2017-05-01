SECU Hosts Scholars' Day Pilot for Foundation "People Helping People" Scholarship Winners
Twenty-three State Employees' Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients gathered this past Saturday on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to take part in a Scholars' Day pilot program hosted by SECU staff. The participants, who received their scholarships in 2013-2016, were invited for a day of personal and professional development involving educational sessions, personal finance activities, career exploration, networking and local community service. Members of SECU and SECU Foundation's Board of Directors were also on hand, including Foundation Board Chair Jim Johnson, who welcomed attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC