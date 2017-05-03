Photos: FlightSafety's Honda Jet Trai...

Photos: FlightSafety's Honda Jet Training

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Flying

For the May issue of Flying , Executive Editor Pia Bergqvist traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, to visit FlightSafety International's HondaJet training facility. It was there that she took on the HA-420, one of FlightSafety's most recently launched type-rating programs, to see what the course would be like for a customer who had no previous type ratings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr 21 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar '17 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar '17 Rod Knox 2
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC