Historic session: Justices hear 2 cases in Edenton

North Carolina's Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases in the historic Chowan County Courthouse on Tuesday, one involving a man seeking to overturn his convictions in the death of a 5-year-old child, the other involving a former police chief seeking to recover employee benefits from the city of Greensboro. The court's rare session in the 1767 Chowan Courthouse in Edenton - only its fourth session outside Raleigh since 1861 - was held in celebration of the courthouse's 250th anniversary this year.

