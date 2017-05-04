Former Deep Run High School Teacher a...

Former Deep Run High School Teacher accused of sending lewd images to student released on bond

Wednesday May 3

A former Deep Run High School teacher accused of sending lewd images to one of his students was released on bond Wednesday. Henrico Circuit Court Judge James Stephen Yoffy ruled that Benjamin Clark Brittain could be released on a $25,000 bond, saying that he is not at risk of fleeing authorities.

