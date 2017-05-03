Eight arrested after Greensboro city council protest
Greensboro police said the suspects were arrested for blocking a street Tuesday night after they sang, changed and sat in council member's chairs for 30 minutes before the building was evacuated and closed. Dozens of activists showed up at the meeting to urge the council to intervene in a pending court case involving an altercation between a minor and a police officer last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC