Criminal Practice a " No Johnson Challenge to Sentencing Guidelines
U.S. v. Mack No. 15-4684, May 1, 2017; USDC at Greensboro, N.C. 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant convicted of possessing a stolen firearm knowing it was stolen loses his challenge to his 70-month sentence based on his claim that Johnson v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC