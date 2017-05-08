Concerned citizens group makes regular visits to Walkera s office
At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, a crowd of 20-plus constituents made their regular call at the Alamance County office of U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, to talk about his recent vote on the health care bill. “The 293,900 people in District 6 with pre-existing conditions that aren't on Medicare will remember his vote,” said Trina Harrison, organizer of Indivisible: District 6. “We think his constituents - both those who voted for him and those who did not - will remember the allegiance seemed to be to party and not to people because the bill is so reprehensible - it is going to hurt so many people.” Tuesday morning was the group's 12th visit to Walker's office, Harrison said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC