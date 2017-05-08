Concerned citizens group makes regular visits to Walkera s office

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, a crowd of 20-plus constituents made their regular call at the Alamance County office of U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, to talk about his recent vote on the health care bill. “The 293,900 people in District 6 with pre-existing conditions that aren't on Medicare will remember his vote,” said Trina Harrison, organizer of Indivisible: District 6. “We think his constituents - both those who voted for him and those who did not - will remember the allegiance seemed to be to party and not to people because the bill is so reprehensible - it is going to hurt so many people.” Tuesday morning was the group's 12th visit to Walker's office, Harrison said.

