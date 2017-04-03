Yes announces YESTIVAL tour with Todd...

Yes announces YESTIVAL tour with Todd Rundgren, Carl Palmera s ELP Legacy

If you're a Yes fan, maybe the only thing as good as the band finally being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday is the announcement they're going on tour. The YESTIVAL, as it's dubbed, will feature not only Yes, but also Todd Rundgren , as well as Carl Palmer 's ELP Legacy .

