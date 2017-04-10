'Survivor' Outer Jeff Varner Voted Off His North Carolina Real Estate Job

Jeff Varner , the Survivor contestant who got booted by his tribemates after outing competitor Zeke Smith as a transgender man, has been kicked out again: Varner says he was fired from his real estate job this week. In an interview with his local newspaper, Greensboro N.C.'s News & Record , Varner says he lost his job as an agent at the North Carolina realty firm Allen Tate Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.