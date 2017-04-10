'Survivor' Outer Jeff Varner Voted Off His North Carolina Real Estate Job
Jeff Varner , the Survivor contestant who got booted by his tribemates after outing competitor Zeke Smith as a transgender man, has been kicked out again: Varner says he was fired from his real estate job this week. In an interview with his local newspaper, Greensboro N.C.'s News & Record , Varner says he lost his job as an agent at the North Carolina realty firm Allen Tate Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Sat
|Scam Alert
|232
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC