'Survivor' contestant who outed competitor loses his job
In this image released by CBS, contestants, from left, Jeff Varner, Sarah Lacina, Zeke Smith and Debbie Wanner appear at the Tribal Council portion of the competition series "Survivor: Game Changers." "Survivor" contestant Varner who outed fellow competitor Smith as transgender on the Wednesday night, April 12, 2017, episode of the CBS reality competition has been fired from his real estate job.
