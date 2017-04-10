Source: McGrath close to hiring membe...

Source: McGrath close to hiring members of coaching staff

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Esleeck is currently the associate head coach at Mercer. The North Carolina graduate has also worked at Gardner-Webb, and UNC-Greensboro.

