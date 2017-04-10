Sheriffa s youth academy enrolling

Sheriffa s youth academy enrolling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Guilford County youth ages 13 to 18 can learn about law enforcement careers from July 24 to Aug. 4 at the Sheriff's Office Youth Academy. Applications are available at www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or any Guilford County Schools school resource officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 3 min Blue America 85
Snitch list (Dec '14) 10 hr Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar 20 bulk 3
Syracuse Coach Mar 16 bulk 7
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC