Sheriffa s youth academy enrolling
Guilford County youth ages 13 to 18 can learn about law enforcement careers from July 24 to Aug. 4 at the Sheriff's Office Youth Academy. Applications are available at www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or any Guilford County Schools school resource officer.
