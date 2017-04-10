Preddy planes on display at air museu...

Preddy planes on display at air museum Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Preddy, who was from Greensboro, was one of the top flying aces during World War II. While leading the 328th Fighter Squadron of the 352nd Fighter Group, he was downed by friendly fire during the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Day 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 3 hr Scam Alert 232
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar 20 bulk 3
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC