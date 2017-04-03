Police say men used website in human trafficking case
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said this case began with a report of a missing juvenile in the area. Police are not releasing the name of that missing juvenile at this time out of respect for the victim and the victim's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 3
|BHM5267
|31
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC