Overlook Sold For $19.8M

DD Overlook LLC, a company headquartered in Richmond, paid $19.8 million for The Overlook at Stone Spring. The deal with Greensboro, N.C.-based Overlook Harrisonburg LLC for the 14.381-acre parcel closed April 18. Reached by phone in Richmond on Thursday, Lala Paola Korall said she is the local representative for the company but not the complex's new owner.

