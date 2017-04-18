Option to shift legal notices to gov't websites advances
The latest attempt to let all North Carolina local governments post required legal notices on their websites instead of in newspapers is advancing at the General Assembly. A Senate measure to allow cities and counties to post items online such as zoning and annexation proposals and openings for vendor contracts cleared two committees this week.
