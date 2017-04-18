Option to shift legal notices to gov'...

Option to shift legal notices to gov't websites advances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

The latest attempt to let all North Carolina local governments post required legal notices on their websites instead of in newspapers is advancing at the General Assembly. A Senate measure to allow cities and counties to post items online such as zoning and annexation proposals and openings for vendor contracts cleared two committees this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Wed Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar '17 bulk 3
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC