North Carolina hospital systems to lift visitor restrictions...
Local media outlets report the restrictions are being lifted at Carolinas HealthCare, Novant Health Systems, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health. The organizations announced the move will take effect Tuesday at 7 a.m. The restrictions were implemented Feb. 24 for Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health facilities throughout their respective networks.
