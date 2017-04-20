No charges against North Carolina bon...

No charges against North Carolina bondsmen in shooting

3 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

A district attorney says nine North Carolina bondsmen who shot and killed a man last year will not face charges. The News & Record of Greensboro reported Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank confirmed Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death of 37-year-old Danny Wayne Holmes.

