NC behind on anti-discrimination

Now that HB2 has been partially repealed, enough for the NCAA and ACC anyway, a lot of folks in Raleigh are hoping the issue of discrimination in North Carolina goes away for a while, at least for the four years that local governments must now wait before protecting LGBTQ people from being fired or denied services because of their sexual orientation. Most legislative leaders don't want to talk about it and when they do they continue to mislead the public about their justification for allowing discrimination to remain in place until at least 2020.

