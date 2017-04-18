Names and faces

Names and faces

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NWAonline

In this image released by CBS, contestants, from left, Jeff Varner, Sarah Lacina, Zeke Smith and Debbie Wanner appear at the Tribal Council portion of the competition series "Survivor: Game Changers." "Survivor" contestant Varner who outed fellow competitor Smith as transgender on the Wednesday night, April 12, 2017, episode of the CBS reality competition has been fired from his real estate job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 5 hr Soetoro 237
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar 20 bulk 3
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC