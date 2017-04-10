Mount Zion Baptist Church to give away free gas Friday

Mount Zion Baptist Church Gas Give Away will take place at Exxon, 3602 Wendover Ave. E., Greensboro, and at Murphy's Oil, 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd, Greensboro, on Friday, April 14. Gas give away will be at 7 a.m. at the Exxon location and 9 a.m. at the Murphy's Oil location. Pastors, staff and members of Mount Zion Baptist, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, will be serving the community on Good Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.