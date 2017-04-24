Mack Trucks Names Richard Hoyle as Vice President, National Accounts
Mack Trucks has named Richard Hoyle as vice president of National Accounts. Hoyle will be responsible for all National Accounts activities in North America, as well as leading efforts to grow this segment of Mack's business.
