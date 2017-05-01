Logan Selected by Arizona
North Carolina running back T.J. Logan was drafted with the 36th pick in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Draft on Saturday. Logan, known for his track speed and elite kick return talents, led UNC with 1,584 all-purpose yards in 2016.
