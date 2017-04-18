Litynski, Xu Named To All-ACC Academi...

Litynski, Xu Named To All-ACC Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. Two Tar Heel fencers have been selected for the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, announced Tuesday by the league. Freshman Jackie Litynski was named to the 11-member women's team and sophomore Jason Xu was named to the 11-member men's team.

