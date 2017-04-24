I-40 closed Thursday west of Greensboro
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors were to close the highway just west of Sandy Ridge Road until 6 a.m. Friday. "Crews will be using a diamond grinding machine to chip away and smooth out the aging concrete," District Engineer Jason Julian said.
