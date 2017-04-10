Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acqu...

Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily...

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: World News Report

Dogwood Creek Apartments is a 128-unit apartment complex consisting of 20, one-story modular style buildings.  Located at 3237 Yanceyville Street, the property is approximately four miles north of downtown Greensboro. This is the borrower's first transaction in North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 1 hr Retribution 47
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar 20 bulk 3
Snitch list (Dec '14) Mar 19 Mustcx 13
Syracuse Coach Mar 16 bulk 7
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC