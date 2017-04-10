Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily...
Dogwood Creek Apartments is a 128-unit apartment complex consisting of 20, one-story modular style buildings. Located at 3237 Yanceyville Street, the property is approximately four miles north of downtown Greensboro. This is the borrower's first transaction in North Carolina.
